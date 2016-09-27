Expert shares how eating disorders can affect men - KPTV - FOX 12


Expert shares how eating disorders can affect men

Did you know that eating disorders affect more than 10 million Americans at some point during their lives and that many of those affected are men?

Morgan McGrath of the Eating Recovery Center in Seattle said that images in media can lead to a “toxic masculinity” that can lead to unhealthy habits, leading to eating disorders.

McGrath said the problem has been increasing, due both the cultural influences as well as genetic predisposition. He also said men tend to lead to not seek a diagnosis, or tend to take health advice on losing weight too far.

For more information on treatments, visit EatingRecovery.com.

