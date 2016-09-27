Truck thief caught on camera outside home in Clackamas area

Deputies are searching for a truck thief who was caught on camera outside a home in the Clackamas area.

The theft occurred at 6:44 a.m. Monday on the 13300 block of Southeast 125th Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County.

The suspect gained entry into a silver 2013 Chevy Silverado parked in the driveway and drove off, according to deputies.

The homeowner has a high-quality surveillance camera that captured video of the suspect and the theft.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at http://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp.

NEWS RELEASE: Sheriff's Office seeks tips in brazen driveway truck theft; surveillance video, photos available -- https://t.co/9uWQ8LOU0g pic.twitter.com/xQnMm9Qq9S — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) September 27, 2016

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.