Truck thief caught on camera outside home in Clackamas area

Surveillance image of truck theft suspect. Image released by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. Surveillance image of truck theft suspect. Image released by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies are searching for a truck thief who was caught on camera outside a home in the Clackamas area.

The theft occurred at 6:44 a.m. Monday on the 13300 block of Southeast 125th Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County.

The suspect gained entry into a silver 2013 Chevy Silverado parked in the driveway and drove off, according to deputies.

The homeowner has a high-quality surveillance camera that captured video of the suspect and the theft.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at http://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp.

