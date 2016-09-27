Nora update: Young polar bear adjusting to life at Oregon Zoo

Nora the polar bear rolls around in snow and ice at the Oregon Zoo (Screengrab from YouTube/Oregon Zoo)

Nora the polar bear seems to be adjusting well to her new digs at the Oregon Zoo.

Nora arrived in Portland earlier this month from the Columbus Zoo in Ohio, where she had been neglected by her mother.

Since her arrival, Nora has enthusiastically explored her new home.

The Oregon Zoo posted video of Nora playing in some snow and ice that zoo staff provided on Sunday.

Nora is still in her 30-day standard quarantine period. The zoo expects to make her available for public viewing sometime in mid-October.

