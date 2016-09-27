Police: Teen hits bus shelter after Milwaukie-area crash; two women seriously injured

A teen driver hit a turning car and then slammed into a bus station in the Milwaukie area, leaving two women in the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Vineyard Road at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police released new details about the crash Tuesday.

Investigators said a 16-year-old from Vancouver was driving a 2008 Infiniti G37 south on Highway 99E when he swerved in an attempt to miss a 1999 Mitsubishi turning left onto Vineyard Road.

Witnesses said the Mitsubishi, driven by 74-year-old Caroline Newton of Milwaukie, was turning at a slow speed.

The teen hit the Mitsubishi and then veered to the right and hit a TriMet bus station.

A woman at the bus stop, 62-year-old Susan Pringle of Milwaukie, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Pringle remained in critical condition at the hospital Tuesday.

Newton's injuries were described as serious at the scene. An update on her condition was not immediately available Tuesday.

The 16-year-old was not injured. Police said charges are pending in the case.

