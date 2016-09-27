Der Rheinlander in NE Portland to close early next year, building sold to developer

A longstanding German restaurant in Portland is set to close in early 2017.

Guten Foods announced Tuesday that the building that houses Der Rheinlander is being sold to Portland-based property developer Venerable Properties.

Guten foods owns Der Rheinlander, as well as Gustav's and Gustav's Bargarten restaurants in Oregon and Washington.

Der Rheinlander at 5035 N.E. Sandy Blvd. was founded in 1963.

It was announced in February that the location was "under consideration for redevelopment."

"This decision didn't happen overnight; we've been discussing it for a long time," said Suzeanne Mager, Guten Foods CEO. "I have bittersweet feelings about it, of course. But I feel it's the right thing to do, especially considering today's Portland food scene. It has been evolving, and so must we."

The sale is set to close on Sept. 30, with the restaurant's closure planned for the first quarter of 2017.

Mager said all current employees in good standing will be offered raises and positions at other Guten Foods locations, including Gustav's restaurants in Portland, Tigard, Clackamas and Vancouver, as well as Gustav's Bargarten at Keizer Station in Keizer.

Additional opportunities will be available for employees at a new Gustav's Bargarten at Cedar Hills Crossing, which is scheduled to open in late 2017.

Der Rheinlander was founded by Horst Mager, a third-generation chef from Germany, and eventually purchased by Suzeanne Mager, one of his daughters, in the 1990s.

Projects by Venerable Properties include the redevelopment of the former Washington High School, the White Stag building and the Ladd Carriage House.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.