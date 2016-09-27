Two-alarm brush fire burns near home, shop in Albany area

A two-alarm brush fire burned near a home and caught a large shop on fire in the Albany area.

The Albany Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Southeast Scravel Hill Road at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday.

Due to the size of the fire, other agencies were called out. Firefighters from Lebanon, Tangent, Jefferson and Scio responded with an engine and three tender trucks.

Firefighters said brush to the east of a home was burning south to Burkhart Creek and east to a neighboring plowed field.

A large shop on the property was on fire, but crews managed to put it out, saving the shop and its contents.

The fire was eventually controlled and all crews were cleared from the scene.

A cause was not immediately released. A damage estimate was also not available.

