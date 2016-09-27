Protesters fight to keep homeless camp formed after Springwater sweep

Protesters rallied near “Camp Amanda” Tuesday following the posting of a notice by the city to evict the homeless encampment. (KPTV)

A new homeless camp in southeast Portland is facing eviction, but people who live there are protesting for a place to stay.

A protest was held Tuesday at "Camp Amanda," a small homeless camp near Southeast 114th Avenue and Foster Road.

The camp started following the Springwater trail sweep at the start of this month but has now received an illegal campsite notice from the city.

Homeless advocate Amanda Reese with Rose City Backpacks of Hope said people swept from the trail are now just getting bounced around.

“Each place they have found hasn't been acceptable enough for the city, so they've been posted and posted and we're tired,” she said. “Advocates work really hard moving them around.”

The city ordered "Camp Amanda" to be cleared by the end of the month, but protesters want the city to back off and give them more time to find somewhere else to go.

