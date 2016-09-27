Philomath HS coach arraigned on criminal mistreatment charge in hazing case

A volunteer assistant football coach at Philomath High School was arraigned on the charge of second-degree criminal mistreatment amid hazing allegations that led to the cancellation of the varsity football season.

Cooper Kikuta, 22, was booked and released from the Clatsop County Jail on Tuesday.

Kikuta is being charged in connection with a camp for the football team on the Oregon coast in July.

Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson said at least 11 freshman were the victims of hazing at the camp, involving "intimate parts" of their bodies.

Six students between the ages of 15 to 17 years old are also facing charges related to assault and harassment in this case.

The first few games of the varsity football season were initially canceled, before the school board voted to resume football practice and evaluate players for their readiness to participate in games.

After that evaluation, it was decided to move forward only with the junior varsity football season.

Kikuta is not an employee of the school district. A date was not immediately set for his next appearance in court.

Five paid coaches attended the summer camp, but they have not been charged in the case.

The school district is conducting its own internal review.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.