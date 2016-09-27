Clerk held up by gunman wearing gas mask: 'I was just panicked'

The clerk who was held up at gunpoint at Center Market in Jefferson (KPTV)

The convenience store clerk who was held up by a man armed with a gun and wearing a gas mask told Fox 12 the whole thing happened very quickly and took him completely by surprise.

Hardeep Singh, 22, was working the overnight shift at the Center Market in the town of Jefferson in Marion County early Saturday morning.

Surveillance video from the store shows a man walk in the front door around 2 a.m. wearing a gas mask.

Singh was away from the counter stocking the walk-in cooler.

Video shows the armed man walk right to the cooler door and walk in. His gloved hands can be seen cocking the gun.

“He said to me something but I didn’t understand because of the noise [in the cooler] and then he just pulled up the gun and he said, ‘Give me all the money,’” Singh told FOX 12.

The video shows the pair walk to the front counter, and audio of the suspect can be heard as he orders Singh to open the register.

“I was just panicked,” Singh said.

Singh said at that moment, two customers pulled into the front parking lot and the armed man ran out of the store through the back door.

Marion County deputies said they were able to catch the suspect thanks to several anonymous tips from the public. They identified the masked man as Jeremiah Greiser, 20, of Keizer.

Greiser made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. He was being held in jail on $50,000 bail and is due back in court in early October.

Singh said knowing the suspect was caught lets him breathe a little easier, but thinking about what happened leaves him on edge.

“Now I feel scary every time of the night,” he said. “When I head back I hear the doorbell and it’s scary.”

