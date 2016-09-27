Give More 24 raises more than $920K in one day for local causes - KPTV - FOX 12

Give More 24 raises more than $920K in one day for local causes

The third-annual Give More 24 raised a total of $920,699 for local charities last week.

The event kicked off at midnight last Thursday and went until midnight Friday.

Give More 24 is a local 24-hour online give-a-thon organized by the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington. This year, the event featured 128 nonprofits that serve Clark, Cowlitz or Skamania Counties.

This year's total was just shy of the $1 million goal set for the event, but exceeded last year's total of $695,000.

To learn more about Give More 24, visit www.give-more-24.org.

