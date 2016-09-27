Deputies: Suspect wanted for sex crimes arrested; teen runaway returned to parents

A suspect with a felony warrant for sex crimes was arrested on property belonging to the Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District with a 15-year-old runaway girl, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to complaints of people camping on the property on the 15900 block of Northwest Energia Street at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Three people were found sleeping about 120 feet from a playground.

Deputies said one of them was identified as 18-year-old Cyrus Daniel Biehl, who had a warrant for his arrest.

He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail.

A 15-year-old runaway girl who was with him was returned to her parents, according to deputies.

The third person was trespassed from the property.

