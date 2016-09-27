Suspect in Salem drive-by shooting makes first court appearance

The 18-year-old accused of murder in a drive-by shooting in Salem faced a judge for the first time on Tuesday.

Isaiah Robert Garcia's court appearance at the Marion County Courthouse was short but an emotional one, as more than a dozen friends and family members watched, including the mother of the victim.

Police say Garcia shot and killed Leonardo Martinez-Hernandez Sunday afternoon, while the victim was with two juveniles near his Salem home.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Martinez-Hernandez was talking with two juveniles on the sidewalk in the 3600 block of 47th Avenue Northeast, when Garcia drove by and tried picking a fight. No fight occurred and Garcia drove off.

Garcia came back 10 minutes later and fired three rounds at the group, hitting Martinez-Hernandez once in the chest and once in the leg.

According to the probable cause affidavit, an anonymous caller identified Garcia as the shooter.

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies spoke with Garcia who denied being involved in the crime.

Fox 12 spoke with family and friends of Martinez-Hernandez who said the 25-year-old was a mentor to people in his community and loved his family, especially his daughter.

"His exterior did not match his interior. He cared about everyone. He was the most loyal," said Marisela Garbay.

Garcia is being charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. He will be back in court next week.

