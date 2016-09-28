Driver, former employers face $16 million lawsuit after Gresham crash

A Gresham woman is facing a $16 million civil lawsuit after a crash in Gresham in April.

Portland police report two teenagers were crossing the street when a driver of a flower delivery van ran a red light and hit them. Police say the driver, Deann Lepoidevin, was not cited after the crash.

However, the family of one teenager, Viri Orozco-Hernandez has sued Lepoidevin and her former employers.

Fox 12 spoke to Lepoidevin who said she suffered a medical episode during the crash, blacked out, but it was the first time it’s ever occurred.

The allegations in the lawsuit states Lepoidevin did not inform her employers of a “long-standing history of seizures, blackouts, epilepsy, and/or “déjà vu” moments, for which she received medical treatment and was prescribed medication.”

Lepoidevin said that the allegations are not entirely true, saying she only has night seizures and déjà vu moments are rare. She adds her former doctor has allowed her to drive and adds, she has never had any issues other than while sleeping.

“I’m so sorry this ever happened,” Lepoidevin said.

She adds every time she drives by the crash site she is brought to tears.

In the lawsuit it states Lepoidevin’s former employers, 1-800-Flowers and Nancy’s Floral, should have known about the driver’s potential problems. Though, Lepoidevin said that was never asked during the interview process.

The family of Orozco-Hernandez is asking for $16.5 million dollars to cover the costs of their daughter’s treatments and future challenges she will face.

