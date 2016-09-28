Three Portland locals prove loving more than one person can work

According to three Portlanders, monogamy is not the only way one can be happy.

Jeffry Lords and his two counterparts, Tamela and Gaile, said loving more than one person is actually a "thing." It's called polyamory.

"I had one of my friends contact me and she was like 'are you a sister wife?' and I'm like is that some sort of polygamy thing?" Gaile said.

Polyamory is defined as the practice of, or desire for, intimate relationships where individuals may have more than one partner, with the knowledge and consent of all partners.

They said this is very different from polygamy.

"I'm able to talk to other people, date other people, have sex with other people, kind of just of whatever I want to do," Gaile said.

The three head the group Portland State Polyamory Alliance. The group hosts focus groups for people in similar relationships.

"We talk to them and hear them out in a private setting," Lords said. "Sometimes they just want to have a normal conversation without being judged."

According to Lords, many shy away from the outside world because they fear losing their jobs and being mocked.

"I've had all types of people contact Tamela and I in private basically saying they just want someone to talk to or meet," said Gaile.

They said no matter who they are dating or what things are like behind closed doors, they are always there for each other when it matters the most.

"We always use this sort of like metaphor that we're ships and we can sail away but the relationship is like a lighthouse that you can always come back to."

The group hosts a number of restaurant meetups, book club meetings and movie nights for people just like them.

