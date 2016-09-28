Police seeking public’s help finding elk poacher in Hood River County

A large bull elk was found dead by a gunshot wound in Hood River County earlier this month and Oregon State Police want the public’s help in finding who is responsible.

The OSP Fish & Wildlife Division said the elk was found on private property on the west side of Hood River County just off of Riordan Hill Road on Sept. 15.

Troopers said the elk died from an apparent gunshot wound during the 2016 archery season, and was left to waste in a cherry orchard.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact OSP through the Turn-in-Poachers hotline at 1-800-452-7888.

