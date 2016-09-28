Oregon's top cops call for new approach to drug policy - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon's top cops call for new approach to drug policy

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Two associations of law enforcement leaders in Oregon are recommending that possession of small amounts of drugs be downgraded to misdemeanors, saying that locking up users ruins lives.

The Oregon State Sheriffs' Association and Oregon Association Chiefs of Police said they are committed to work with Gov. Kate Brown, lawmakers and prosecutors "to craft a more thoughtful approach to drug possession when it is the only crime committed."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon said it applauds the stance supporting a new approach to drug policy.

The law enforcement associations said most drug possession cases result in felony convictions and that instead, convicted users should be given individualized, mandated treatment.

