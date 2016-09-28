Family of three, cat safe after house goes up in flames in Beaverton

Three adults and one cat are unharmed after their Beaverton home caught fire Tuesday night.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a home in the 7000 block of Danielle Avenue around 8 p.m.

Family members discovered the fire in the back of their two-story house and immediately called 911, according to firefighters.

The fire quickly spread to the attic, roof and a nearby tree.

Crews arrived and quickly searched the house to ensure all residents were out before they worked to extinguish the flames.

All three family members and their pet cat were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

TVF&R said the home is currently uninhabitable. Residents will be staying with family in the meantime.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

