Motorcyclist swerves to avoid stopped traffic, dies after rear-ending car in Newberg

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said one person was killed in a crash along Highway 99W in Newberg early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the incident near Northeast Quarry Road around 6:15 a.m.

Oregon State Police said an Acura SUV had been traveling northbound in the left lane when the driver encountered backed-up traffic due to a crash further up the road.

The driver swerved into the center turning lane to avoid a collision. A motorcyclist following the Acura attempted to do the same, but accidentally rear-ended the car.

Troopers said the rider was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One lane in each direction is closed while officials investigate the scene.

