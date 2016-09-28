On the Go with Joe at Bauman Farms Fall Harvest Festival

Joe V. was getting into the spirit of fall at Bauman Farms for their Fall Harvest Festival.

Along with food, games and other outdoor activities, the giant pumpkin weigh-off will take place this weekend.

The festival will run through Oct. 31. Bauman Farms is located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast in Gervais. Learn more at BaumanFarms.com.

