Police: Intruder caught shaving head in bathroom by homeowners i - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Intruder caught shaving head in bathroom by homeowners in Keizer

Posted: Updated: Sep 28, 2016 12:16 PM
Suspect: Eric Avila (Courtesy: Keizer Police Department) Suspect: Eric Avila (Courtesy: Keizer Police Department)
Courtesy: Keizer Police Department Courtesy: Keizer Police Department
Courtesy: Keizer Police Department Courtesy: Keizer Police Department
Eric Avila (prior jail booking photo) Eric Avila (prior jail booking photo)
KEIZER, OR (KPTV) -

Police said an intruder was caught by a Keizer couple shaving his head in their bathroom Tuesday night.

The Keizer Police Department said they were called to a report of a burglary at a home in the 5700 block of Kalmia Drive Northeast around 5:45 p.m.

Police said 39-year-old Eric Avila allegedly broke through the back fence of the house. Avila then entered the home through a sliding glass door. One homeowner, Patricia Koskela, was home at the time and was unaware that anyone was inside the house.

According to Keizer police, Avila proceeded into a bathroom inside the house.

Koskela's husband arrived shortly after to find Avila in the bathroom, shaving his head with a razor.

Koskela said she and her husband tried to talk to Avila and asked him to leave the house, but she said the man was not making sense.

She said they were finally able to escort Avila out the door, and even though she said the man was not threatening or violent, she felt she had to call the police.

“I do want him to get help, because I have compassion for him, and the other is, it’s not ok to come into anyone’s home,” Koskela said. “So the thought of him doing that to somebody else that was alone didn’t sound right.”

Officers then found Avila hiding a short time later in a nearby area. They noted they were quickly able to identify the suspect because of his partially shaved head.

Avila was taken into custody and is charged with burglary and criminal mischief. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.