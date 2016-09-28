Police: Intruder caught shaving head in bathroom by homeowners in Keizer

Police said an intruder was caught by a Keizer couple shaving his head in their bathroom Tuesday night.

The Keizer Police Department said they were called to a report of a burglary at a home in the 5700 block of Kalmia Drive Northeast around 5:45 p.m.

Police said 39-year-old Eric Avila allegedly broke through the back fence of the house. Avila then entered the home through a sliding glass door. One homeowner, Patricia Koskela, was home at the time and was unaware that anyone was inside the house.

According to Keizer police, Avila proceeded into a bathroom inside the house.

Koskela's husband arrived shortly after to find Avila in the bathroom, shaving his head with a razor.

Koskela said she and her husband tried to talk to Avila and asked him to leave the house, but she said the man was not making sense.

She said they were finally able to escort Avila out the door, and even though she said the man was not threatening or violent, she felt she had to call the police.

“I do want him to get help, because I have compassion for him, and the other is, it’s not ok to come into anyone’s home,” Koskela said. “So the thought of him doing that to somebody else that was alone didn’t sound right.”

Officers then found Avila hiding a short time later in a nearby area. They noted they were quickly able to identify the suspect because of his partially shaved head.

Avila was taken into custody and is charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.