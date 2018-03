Actor Sir Patrick Stewart has had so many TV and film roles, you would be able to recognize his strong, authoritative British accent anywhere.

He is best known for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and several “Star Trek” films.

Stewart talked to MORE about his time spent with “Star Trek,” as well as the “X-Men” franchise, “Family Guy,” and his newest show “Blunt Talk.”

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.