Deputies arrest hit-and-run suspect accused of driving into Longview restaurant

Photos show the damage to the exterior and interior of Mary’s Bar and Grill in Longview following an early morning crash. (Photos courtesy of Lisa Abbott)

Deputies have arrested a hit-and-run suspect accused of slamming his SUV into a Longview restaurant.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help tracking down a suspect after a Nissan Pathfinder ran into Mary's Bar and Grill on the 4500 block of Ocean Beach Highway at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses noted the license plate of the vehicle appeared to start with “ANG” and end with “66.”

Investigators used variations of the partial license plate information provided by witnesses to locate Joseph L. Riley, 45, of Longview.

Riley told deputies he got scared after the crash and decided to leave without reporting it.

Riley could not explain why he drove into the building, other than to say his SUV "went forward" after being started and he could not stop it, according to deputies.

The business was closed at the time of the incident, and no one was inside the building.

