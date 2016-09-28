Stayton teen rescued after 20-foot fall at Salmon Falls Park

A 17-year-old from Stayton was rescued after falling 20 feet onto the rocks below at Salmon Falls Park.

Emergency crews were called to the 34500 block of North Fork Road Southeast at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 35-year-old man reported that his 17-year-old friend had fallen from the top of the falls.

Deputies said the pair had been kicking a piece of wood over the edge of the waterfall when the teen fell.

The man flagged down a Marion County public works crew that was nearby and they radioed for help.

The county workers provided first aid until first responders arrived at the scene.

Fifteen emergency responders moved the teen from the rocks via raft and carried him up several hundred feet to a waiting ambulance.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stayton Fire District, Gates Fire District, Lyons Ambulance and the Marion County Sheriff's Office were all involved in the rescue operation.

The sheriff's office reminds park visitors about the emergency call box that is clearly marked at Salmon Falls Park containing a phone with a direct link to 911 dispatchers.

