Sheriff: Man drove friend's car through Longview yards, crashed, then stole truck

A Longview man drove a friend's car through yards, hit mailboxes and then abandoned the car before stealing a nearby pickup, according to deputies.

Patrick Phillips, 34, was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run, driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device.

The investigation began at 10:08 p.m. Monday when deputies responded to 48th and Pacific Way on reports of an erratic driver causing property damage in a car with a flat tire.

Witnesses said the driver ran away from the scene. Deputies located the car off a driveway and in bushes on the 4000 block of Pacific Way.

A probable cause affidavit states the owner of the car was contacted and he told deputies he loaned the car to Phillips.

Phillips was described by witnesses as being covered in vehicle grease.

At 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies learned that a 1991 Chevy pickup was stolen from Ammons Drive, not far from where Phillips abandoned his friend's car, according to investigators.

The truck was found in the brush on Pilgrim Road, about five miles north of Longview.

Phillips was spotted walking in the area and taken into custody. Deputies said his phone was in the stolen truck.

A probable cause affidavit states Phillips was wearing the same clothes as the night before when he was arrested.

The affidavit also states Phillips had a suspended driver status and was required to use an ignition interlock device.

Phillips made his first court appearance Wednesday.

