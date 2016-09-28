Dump truck hits power pole, parked cars near Zupan's in NW Portl - KPTV - FOX 12

Dump truck hits power pole, parked cars near Zupan's in NW Portland

Viewer photo: Christina Johnson Viewer photo: Christina Johnson
Image: KPTV Image: KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A dump truck knocked down a power pole and crashed into parked cars near the Zupan's Market in northwest Portland.

The crash occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Northwest 23rd and Burnside Street.

Police said preliminary reports indicate the brakes failed on the dump truck.

There were no serious injuries, according to police, but traffic was backed up on Burnside while crews worked to clear the scene.

