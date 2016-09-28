Pat Straub, wife of former Oregon governor, dies at 93

Bob Straub and his wife, Pat, at the state park in Pacific City named in his honor. (Western Oregon University Archives, Robert W. Straub Collection, bluebook.state.or.us)

Pat Straub, the widow of former Oregon Gov. Bob Straub, has died at age 93.

One of her daughters, Jane Straub, told the Statesman Journal that Straub died Saturday at the Gateway Living Residential Center in Springfield.

The daughter said Pat and Bob raised five children during her father's term as governor from 1975 through 1979.

She said Pat was an organic gardener long before organics were trendy, and even wrote a book on the topic that was published in 1974.

When her husband left office, they operated farms, and were considered a formidable team for the environment. Pat served on the Oregon Forestry Council as well as tending to their farms.

Straub is the second former Oregon first lady to die in the past month.

Dolores Atiyeh, the wife of former Republican Gov. Vic Atiyeh, died Aug. 29 at age 92.

Gov. Straub died in 2002.

