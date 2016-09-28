Police ID 19-year-old from Eugene who died in Hwy 126E crash

A 19-year-old from Eugene was killed in a crash on Highway 126E.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 19 west of Leaburg at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said a 1992 Toyota pickup was heading west when it drifted off the roadway and rolled in a westbound ditch.

The driver, Brandon Shae Stansell, 19, of Eugene, was thrown from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger, 20-year-old Arianna Mia Shields-Nguyen of Veneta, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Fatigue is being investigating as a contributing factor in the crash, according to police. No other details were released about the investigation.

Highway 126E had a single lane closure for three hours following the crash.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.