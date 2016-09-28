Wyden, Merkley remember victims of UCC shooting on Senate floor

United States senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley took the opportunity Wednesday afternoon to publicly pay tribute to the victims of the shooting at Umpqua Community College nearly one year ago.

Nine people were killed and several others injured when a gunman opened fire in Snyder Hall on Oct. 1, 2015.

While addressing their colleagues in the Senate Wednesday, Wyden and Merkley reflected on the tragedy and the effects it has had on Roseburg and the surrounding community over the past year.

"[Senator Merkley and I] understand [for] the families and the friends of those lost and injured, students, faculty and staff, this anniversary is going to be a painful reminder of an extraordinarily difficult day," Wyden said.

"We're so proud; Senator Merkley and I are so proud of that community. We call it 'UCC Strong,'" Wyden added.

Merkley also recited the names of the nine people killed and shared anecdotes about each of them.

"Though the persistence of time may force us to move forward, we must never forget these beautiful members of the community or forget the tragedy that took their lives," Merkley said.

UCC administrators say the building where the shooting took place, Snyder Hall, will be deconstructed and a new building erected in its place.

There are no immediate plans to build a memorial on campus, but administrators plan to revisit the issue at some point in the future.

READ MORE: Almost a year later, Umpqua Community College president reflects on deadly shooting

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.