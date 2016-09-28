Sheriff: Surveillance shows potential witnesses in homicide case of Portland woman

Deputies are searching for a convicted felon who is considered armed and dangerous and has been named a person of interest in the homicide investigation of a Portland woman.

Deputies are searching for a convicted felon who is considered armed and dangerous and has been named a person of interest in the homicide investigation of a Portland woman.

Jesse Allen Lane, who know has a tattoo of the letter "B" under his right eye. (Photo: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)

Jesse Allen Lane, who know has a tattoo of the letter "B" under his right eye. (Photo: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies searching for 'armed, dangerous' person of interest in death of Portland woman

Deputies searching for 'armed, dangerous' person of interest in death of Portland woman

Jesse Allen Lane, who now has a tattoo of the letter "B" under his right eye. (Photo: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)

Surveillance image of two cars in the distance on Old Portland Road near the Scappoose Bay Marina in St. Helens. (Image: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives believe surveillance video showing two vehicles traveling on Old Portland Road near the Scappoose Bay Marina in the St. Helens area may lead to witnesses in a homicide investigation.

The video shows two vehicles in the distance during the early morning hours of Sept. 20.

The body of 24-year-old Apache Rose Hightower was found down an embankment on the 30000 block of Pittsburg Road that afternoon.

The two locations are around 10 miles apart.

The video was taken at 4:32 a.m. Sept. 20. Investigators want to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

Deputies said the drivers of the cars are being sought as potential witnesses in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have been driving that route at that time is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-366-4698.

Earlier this week, deputies named Hightower's ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Jesse Allen Lane, as a person of interest in the case.

He is described as a white man, 6 feet 1 inches tall and around 145 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his elbow, left arm, neck and right forearm.

Lane also has a tattoo of the letter "B" just below the corner of his right eye.

His last known address was Jackson County, but deputies said he has been seen in the Portland and St. Helens areas in recent weeks.

Lane has a long criminal history. He and Hightower were arrested together in 2013 in a Medford theft case, according to court records.

Anyone who sees Lane is asked to contact law enforcement right away, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.