Sheriff: Surveillance shows potential witnesses in homicide case - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Surveillance shows potential witnesses in homicide case of Portland woman

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance image of two cars in the distance on Old Portland Road near the Scappoose Bay Marina in St. Helens. (Image: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Surveillance image of two cars in the distance on Old Portland Road near the Scappoose Bay Marina in St. Helens. (Image: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
Apache Rose Hightower (Photo: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office) Apache Rose Hightower (Photo: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)
Jesse Allen Lane, who now has a tattoo of the letter "B" under his right eye. (Photo: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office) Jesse Allen Lane, who now has a tattoo of the letter "B" under his right eye. (Photo: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)
ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) -

Detectives believe surveillance video showing two vehicles traveling on Old Portland Road near the Scappoose Bay Marina in the St. Helens area may lead to witnesses in a homicide investigation.

The video shows two vehicles in the distance during the early morning hours of Sept. 20.

The body of 24-year-old Apache Rose Hightower was found down an embankment on the 30000 block of Pittsburg Road that afternoon.

The two locations are around 10 miles apart.

The video was taken at 4:32 a.m. Sept. 20. Investigators want to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

Deputies said the drivers of the cars are being sought as potential witnesses in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have been driving that route at that time is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-366-4698.

Earlier this week, deputies named Hightower's ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Jesse Allen Lane, as a person of interest in the case.

He is described as a white man, 6 feet 1 inches tall and around 145 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his elbow, left arm, neck and right forearm.

Lane also has a tattoo of the letter "B" just below the corner of his right eye.

His last known address was Jackson County, but deputies said he has been seen in the Portland and St. Helens areas in recent weeks.

Lane has a long criminal history. He and Hightower were arrested together in 2013 in a Medford theft case, according to court records.

Anyone who sees Lane is asked to contact law enforcement right away, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.