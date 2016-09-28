Battle Ground police arrest teen on burglary, prowling and possession charges

Officers in Battle Ground said they arrested a 15-year-old suspect after the teen was caught by a homeowner taking property from vehicles and houses.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a car prowl in the 900 block of Northwest 12th Avenue Tuesday at 3:00 a.m.

The officers arrived to find a man and a teen, with the man saying the teen had stolen property out of his vehicle. After investigating, the police found multiple items from the area on the teen, all of which appeared to be stolen from neighborhood homes and cars.

Investigators suspect that 10 vehicles and homes could have been hit by the teen Tuesday morning between midnight and 3:00 a.m.

Many of the recovered items were returned to their owners, while unclaimed items are being kept with the police department. Residents who think they may own some of the stolen property can all 360-342-5234 to identify and claim the items.

Officers arrested the teen for residential burglary, theft, vehicle prowl and possession of marijuana under 40 grams. The charges were forwarded to the Clark County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

