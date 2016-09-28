Gresham police locate missing 78-year-old man

A missing 78-year-old man was found shortly after Gresham police asked for the public's help finding him.

Terrance "Terry" Nelson was last seen on the 1400 block of Northeast Cleveland Avenue at 10:30 a.m.

Police said he uses a walker and carries a cane and has been known to walk long distances. However, he suffers from memory issues and is unable to care for himself.

At around 4 p.m., the Gresham Police Department put out an alert for Nelson. About an hour later, the department reported that he had been found safe.

Missing man found safe. Thanks for everyone's concern and help! — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) September 29, 2016

No other details were released.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.