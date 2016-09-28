Gresham police locate missing 78-year-old man - KPTV - FOX 12

Gresham police locate missing 78-year-old man

Posted: Updated:
Terrance "Terry" Nelson (Photo: Gresham PD) Terrance "Terry" Nelson (Photo: Gresham PD)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A missing 78-year-old man was found shortly after Gresham police asked for the public's help finding him. 

Terrance "Terry" Nelson was last seen on the 1400 block of Northeast Cleveland Avenue at 10:30 a.m.

Police said he uses a walker and carries a cane and has been known to walk long distances. However, he suffers from memory issues and is unable to care for himself.

At around 4 p.m., the Gresham Police Department put out an alert for Nelson. About an hour later, the department reported that he had been found safe. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.