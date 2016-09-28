Man sentenced to prison for SE Portland crash in stolen car that killed passenger

A passenger in a stolen Honda Accord died after a crash in southeast Portland in April. (KPTV file image)

The driver of a stolen car who slammed into two other cars to get away from police in southeast Portland, leading to the death of his passenger, has been sentenced to prison.

Christopher Schmidt, 28, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and DUII.

He was arrested in connection with the April crash that killed 49-year-old Ted Swan.

Police said it all began when an officer spotted a speeding car near Southeast Holgate Boulevard and 94th Avenue at 2:39 a.m. April 22.

The driver sped away when the officer activated the police lights.

Schmidt drove a 1994 Honda Accord through a red light at 92nd Avenue and hit two other cars. One of those drivers sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Swan died at the hospital. Another passenger in the car driven by Schmidt was treated and released at the hospital.

Police said the Honda Accord was stolen.

Schmidt was not immediately arrested, but was later indicted after the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office presented the case to a grand jury.

In court Wednesday, Schmidt apologized to Swan's family.

Family members expressed satisfaction with the sentence, as well as the sincerity of Schmidt's apology.

"I do think that Christopher is very remorseful and I think if he could take it back, her certainly would," said Marion Mayers, Swan's mother.

Swan's sister addressed Schmidt in court, saying her family loves him and forgives him.

Along with 12 years in jail, Schmidt had his driver's license revoked for life. As part of his plea agreement, additional charges including reckless driving and criminal mischief were dismissed.

