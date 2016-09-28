Uroboros Glass in N. Portland to close in 2017 after 'tumultuous year'

Uroboros Glass in north Portland will close in 2017 after what the company's founder calls a "tumultuous year."

Eric Lovell, the president and founder of Uroboros Glass, posted a message about the planned closure on the company's website.

Community members say over a decade ago was when an air monitoring facility in north Portland was finding high levels of toxins in the air.

"It was over 10 years ago that the DEQ first measured and monitored and found these metals, but it didn't know where they were coming from," said Mary Peveto, President of Neighbors of Clean Air.

Uroboros Glass came under fire earlier this year, along with Bullseye Glass in southeast Portland, after the Department of Environmental Quality reported elevated levels of heavy metals near the facilities.

At the time, Uroboros announced it would cease using cadmium and chromium. Management also noted that their products had not been created using arsenic for more than 20 years.

"I think for the community the damage is done," said Peveto.

Peveto said getting sick from high levels of toxins is a drawn out process, and it's often difficult to make a cause and effect connection with things like this.

"There have been higher instances of bladder cancer and some other cancers in this area particularly, and people don't readily think about air toxins when they're suffering with those sort of things," said Peveto.

The message on the company's website states the decision to close is based on many factors.

"This situation has developed partly due to the very high costs of meeting many new environmental, fire safety, and seismic regulations now required by our city and state. Also because of market factors, the urbanization and gentrification of our location, and by my impending retirement age. It is not any one of these factors, but a combination of all of them," the message states.

Lovell also wrote that he is in "active discussions" about the possibility of selling the business and restarting production.

Uroboros has operated in Portland for more than 43 years.

