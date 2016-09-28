Stolen three-pawed kitten named Forrest Gump returned to Salem a - KPTV - FOX 12

Stolen three-pawed kitten named Forrest Gump returned to Salem animal shelter

A three-pawed kitten that was stolen from a Salem animal shelter the night before he was scheduled to be picked up by his adoptive family has been found.

Salem Friends of Felines posted on Facebook Wednesday that the black kitten named Forrest Gump was back in their care.

Forrest was stolen sometime on September 19. The animal shelter offered a $500 reward for the return of the kitten.

The reward money offered was claimed but returned to the animal shelter as a donation.

Willamette University said a campus safety staff member received a tip about the missing kitten. He located the kitten in a residence hall and called Salem Friends of Felines.

The family that was going to adopt Forrest has been notified that he was found.

