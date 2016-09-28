'It's a miracle': Family recovering after being hit by car in Hillsboro

Wednesday marks one week since a local mother and her two children were hit by a car in a crosswalk near a Hillsboro school.

“It's probably the worst moment of your life. My wife was panicking, screaming in terror. The only thing I could make out was that Giada was on the ground and not moving,” Aaron Bennett recalls the terrifying call.

Bennett worried his 5-year-old daughter, Giada, wasn’t going to come home after several days in the hospital.

“I was just really scared to sit there and watch my little girl and think, ‘is my little girl going to come back’?” Bennett told Fox 12.

Now the father of two is counting his blessings - a week after a car hit his wife and kids in the crosswalk at Southeast Johnson and 75th in Hillsboro.

Bennett’s son, 1-year-old Zachariah, was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises. His wife, Elisha, had a leg injury; however, it was much worse for his little girl.

“Giada was on the ground on stretcher already. I was looking at her and blood was coming out of her ears, her eyes were closed, and she was unconscious,” Bennett recalls when he showed up to the scene.

Doctors told the parents that Giada had a fractured skull. Family stood by, as the 5-year-old faded in and out of consciousness for days.

Now Bennett calls Giada’s quick turnaround a miracle.

“The power of prayer is absolutely amazing,” Bennett told Fox 12.

This father says he’s not holding anger towards the driver, who police say, wasn’t speeding, but was blinded by the sun. The driver has not been cited.

“If he’s in a school zone and had the sun in his eyes, slow down. But I’m not going to be angry at him,” Bennett explained.

But he does think something should be done with the crosswalk on the busy street near Ladd Acres Elementary School.

“I’ve seriously considered in my off time - I’d be happy to get an orange vest and a stop sign. I’ll play the part just to show that crosswalk needs help,” said Bennett.

Bennett says he’s ready to move forward with his family on the road to recovery, and enjoy the simple moments along the way.

The family has a GoFundMe account set up to help cover some of the medical bills. If you’d like to help, you can click here: www.gofundme.com/2qfvzas

