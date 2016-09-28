Police suspend search for missing 68-year-old Portland man

Portland police have suspended the search for 68-year-old Thomas McAdams after an extensive search in the Columbia River Gorge.

McAdams was reported missing on September 24. His vehicle was found on Sept. 25 at Horsetail Falls.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel along with MCSO Trail Hornets and SAR teams the from Washington County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Pacific Northwest SAR, Portland Mountain Rescue, Mountain Wave Communications, Northern Oregon SAR, Hood River County Sheriff's air unit, Portland Police Bureau Air Support, and the Coast Guard searched over 200 miles of the trail system in the Columbia Gorge.

Police said no signs of McAdams have been found.

McAdams is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 165 pounds, gray hair and green eyes. He has a mustache and bushy eyebrows.

Anyone who sees McAdams should immediately call 911. Anyone with non-emergency information is asked to contact Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797, heidi.helwig@portlandoregon.gov.

