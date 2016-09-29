Troopers identify motorcyclist killed along Highway 99 in Newberg

A Newberg man died after he accidentally rear-ended a car along Highway 99W in Newberg Wednesday.

Oregon State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash near milepost 20 around 6:15 a.m.

Troopers said a 2012 Acura MDX, driven by 40-year-old Shanna Peralta, was traveling north when she encountered stopped traffic as a result of another crash ahead.

The driver swerved to avoid a collision and came to a stop in the center turning lane.

Gary Routon, 60, was following the Acura while riding a 2002 Harley Davidson. Routon attempted to swerve and rear-ended the Acura.

OSP said Routon was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Peralta was not injured.

One lane of traffic was closed in each direction while police investigated the scene.

