Police searching for driver who fled after pursuit along I-205

Police are searching for a driver who fled from his car along I-205 after leading officers on a short car chase early Thursday morning.

Clackamas County dispatch said the man had fled on foot around the area of Southeast Foster Road around 5:30 a.m.

Officers are searching the area. Drivers should use caution on their morning commute.

This is a developing story. More updates will be posted as soon as they are available.

