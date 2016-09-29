On the Go with Joe at The Wedge cheese celebration - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at The Wedge cheese celebration

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was at the Green Dragon Bistro and Pub on Southeast Belmont Street tasting some yummy cheese at The Wedge event.

The Wedge is a Farmers Market-style food event celebrating all types of delicious cheeses. Beer, wine, and cider will also be available.

The Wedge takes place Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at TheWedgePortland.com

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.