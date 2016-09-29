On the Go with Joe at The Wedge cheese celebration

Joe V. was at the Green Dragon Bistro and Pub on Southeast Belmont Street tasting some yummy cheese at The Wedge event.

The Wedge is a Farmers Market-style food event celebrating all types of delicious cheeses. Beer, wine, and cider will also be available.

The Wedge takes place Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at TheWedgePortland.com.

