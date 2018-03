Some of the top women in standup are coming to Portland for the popular All Jane Comedy Festival.

The event features Netflix comedy star Maria Bamford, who shot to fame with her hilarious Target ads six years ago, plus a big lineup of more than 40 other talented female comedians.

The festival takes place Oct. 5-9. Learn more at AllJaneComedy.org.

