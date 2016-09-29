Stars Kristen Bell and Ryan Devlin talk to MORE about This Bar S - KPTV - FOX 12


Stars Kristen Bell and Ryan Devlin talk to MORE about This Bar Saves Lives

They were the stars of the hit series “Veronica Mars” back in the 2000s. Now Kristen Bell and Ryan Devlin have teamed up for an amazing project that helps feed the hungry and save lives.

Their new nonprofit This Bar Saves Lives gives people the opportunity to eat some delicious granola bars while helping those who are starving in foreign countries.

For every bar sold, the nonprofit will donate a packet of food to those who need it.

Learn more at ThisBarSavesLives.com. 

