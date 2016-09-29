Car rolls over road, drops 60 feet into Willamette River near Salem

One man was hurt after his car rolled over and dropped 60 feet down an embankment into the Willamette River along Highway 22 Thursday.

Oregon State Police said the man was driving along Highway 22W near Doaks Ferry Road when his car rolled across the road, went over an embankment and dropped into the river.

Troopers said the driver was ejected from the car. He was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials searched the water but no other victims were found. They believe the driver was alone in the car.

Witnesses reported seeing the car traveling slowly down the road and said the driver never braked before rolling over the embankment.

OSP believe the driver suffered a medical incident while driving.

