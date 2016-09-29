Police investigating pair of robberies possibly involving same suspect

Police responded to two robberies in north Portland overnight that may have involved the same armed suspect.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct responded to reports of an armed robbery at the B-Mart Grocery at 9501 North Ivanhoe Street at 7:43 p.m.

According to police, the victim in the robbery said the suspect came into the store brandishing a shotgun and demanded money, leaving without incident after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

The witness described the suspect to police as a Hispanic man in his early 20s who was 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build and black hair. The witness said the man was wearing brown pants.

Officers were next called to Darcy’s Bar at 4804 North Lombard Street at 12:21 a.m. after reports of another armed robbery.

Like the earlier incident, a victim at the second scene said a man entered the bar showing a shotgun and demanding money, and left without incident after taking cash from both the registers and a lottery machine.

This suspect was described a Hispanic or Asian man in his 20s standing 5 feet 3 inches tall wearing a light blue jacket, dark pants and a baseball cap.

Officers searched the areas around both crime scenes but found no one matching the descriptions given by witnesses.

While officers have not confirmed the two crimes were perpetrated by the same suspect, they believe that to be the case. Investigators ask that anyone with information on either incident to please call robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

