Police: Oregon officer arrested for assault of handcuffed suspect at police station

Officer Brian Scott of the Milton-Freewater Police Department was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and official misconduct. (Umatilla County Jail booking photo)

An Oregon police officer was arrested for second-degree assault and official misconduct after pushing a handcuffed suspect in the back, causing the man to hit his head on a concrete wall, according to investigators.

Brian D. Scott, 36, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Umatilla County Jail.

The Milton-Freewater police chief contacted the Oregon State Police criminal investigations division and requested they conduct an investigation of Officer Scott.

OSP detectives said Scott had arrested a 46-year-old theft suspect Monday. The suspect was taken to the Milton-Freewater Police Department for processing.

Investigators said the suspect was in handcuffs when Scott pushed him in the back, causing the man to fall forward against a concrete wall.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries to his head and back.

Detectives viewed surveillance video from inside the police department that corroborated the evidence in the case, according to Oregon State Police.

Scott was arrested following interviews with the arrestee and the other officer who was present during the incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.

