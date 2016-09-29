Large scrap pile catches fire at Salem metal processing business

A large scrap pile caught fire and sent a column of black smoke into the air at a metal processing business in Salem.

Firefighters responded to Cherry City Metals on the 3100 block of Kanz Court Northeast at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

A pile of scrap metal and other debris approximately 50 feet in diameter and 30 feet high was burning when crews arrived at the scene.

None of the burning material was believed to be hazardous, according to firefighters.

No buildings were immediately threatened by the fire and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire will be investigated once the fire is out.

