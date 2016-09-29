Coast Guard rescues 75-year-old hiker who broke ankle on Saddle Mountain

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 75-year-old woman who broke her ankle while hiking Saddle Mountain east of Seaside.

An aircrew on an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River responded to a request from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, which is responsible for inland search and rescue, at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday.

The Coast Guard crew arrived at the scene at 7:25 p.m., located the woman and hoisted her into the helicopter by 7:52 p.m.

The woman was taken back to the base in Warrenton where emergency medical workers were waiting for her.

A Hamlet Rural Fire Protection District ground party hiked up Saddle Mountain add provided medical care until the Coast Guard helicopter arrived.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.