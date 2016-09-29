All Oregon DMV offices now accept debit and credit cards

Every DMV field office in Oregon now accepts debit and credit cards for payments.

The installation of software and hardware at the last two offices in Hillsboro and Sherwood was completed Thursday.

Prior to the upgrade, Oregon DMV offices accepted only cash, checks and money orders.

ATMs had been available in most offices, but those machines are now being removed.

A pilot launch of DMV's debit and credit card system in May included Dallas, McMinnville and the two Salem offices. After it was successful, DMV sent two teams across Oregon to install the new system in its 56 other offices from June through September.

"Customer response is incredible," DMV Administrator Tom McClellan said. "Our satisfaction surveys showed a desire for credit and debit payments, and we're pleased by the positive response already. Legislative budget approval was essential for our success."

Credit and debit card payments have been accepted for online vehicle registration renewals since 2004.

