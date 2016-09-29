Bomb squad responds after homemade pipe cannon found at Longview park

A suspicious device led the bomb squad to respond to a Longview park.

A maintenance worker found a small pipe with a burnt fuse coming out of it in a garbage can at Willow Grove Park at around 8:51 a.m. Thursday.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office was notified and a Portland bomb squad responded to the scene to dispose of the device.

Deputies said the item was not a bomb. It was a short piece of 2-inch pipe with a fuse at one end.

Investigators said while not safe, it was not intended to be a destructive device. Instead, when detonated, it is supposed to make a loud noise like a small cannon.

"There is no reason to believe there was any intention to harm anyone or cause any damage. It appears as though it was simply thrown in to the trash can by someone wanting to dispose of it," according to a statement from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

