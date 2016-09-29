‘Lady Dynamite’ star Maria Bamford headlining All Jane Comedy Festival

Some of the top women in standup are coming to Portland for the popular All Jane Comedy Festival next week.

The fest features comedy star Maria Bamford, well-known for her hilarious Target ads and the Netflix series “Lady Dynamite,” plus a big lineup of more than 40 other talented comedians.

Festival organizers say their goal is to promote the best women in comedy and shine a spotlight on unique voices.

Founder Stacey Hallal said she started the All Jane Comedy Fest five years ago in response to the fact that less than 20 percent of all professional comedians who get work in standup, movies and television are female.

The festival will be centered at the Curious Comedy Theater, with shows also happening at a few other venues around the city.

For more information on the shows are to get tickets, visit AllJaneComedy.org.

