Person of interest in death of Portland woman in custody in California

Authorities in California have a man in custody considered a person of interest in the case of the death of a 24-year-old Portland woman.

Jesse Lane was arrested by police in Santa Barbara after they spotted him on the street. Lane is currently being housed in the Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board.

"We're just really relieved that they caught up with him," Hightower's dad Jonny Bradley said.

Bradley adds it is hard to use the word happy to describe the arrest, but he does say his family has been on pins and needles for the last week wondering where Lane could be.

"It's like we can kind of stop holding our breath which is what we have been feeling like we've been doing for a few days," Bradley said.

An extradition hearing is scheduled for Friday. Lane is being led on an Oregon Parole Board warrant.

Lane was sought by detectives in connection with the death of Apache Rose Hightower, whose body was found down an embankment off the 3000 block of Pittsburg Road in the rural St. Helens area last Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said Lane is an ex-boyfriend of Hightower's and that he had been seen in the Portland and St. Helens areas in recent weeks.

